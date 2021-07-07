John Truswell leaves Newcastle Building Society

Newcastle Building Society's head of intermediary mortgages John Truswell is to leave the mutual at the end of July and will be replaced by Fancesco Di Pietro.

Di Pietro joined the Newcastle in 2007 and steadily moved up the ranks to the role of national account manager for Newcastle Intermediaries. The society is in the process of hiring to fill the national account manager role.

Di Pietro said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue developing the society’s intermediary proposition. I’m looking forward to driving forward the ambitious strategy, working with our intermediary partners. I can’t wait to cement the society’s position in the market as a lender offering practical solutions for borrowers and intermediaries.”

Truswell (pictured) came to Newcastle in September 2019 joining from Together where he’d served as head of national accounts since 2017.

He said: “Newcastle Building Society is a great organisation with great people and we’ve achieved a significant amount in a short space of time. The stage is now set for Francesco to successfully take the team forward.”

Stuart Miller, chief customer officer at Newcastle BS, added: “We thank John for his contribution over the past few years, and wish him all the best, and welcome Francesco into his new role — as we continue to strengthen our proposition for brokers. Innovative collaborations like Deposit Unlock and our participation in the First Homes scheme provide additional options for intermediaries to help their clients.”