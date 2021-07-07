You are here: Home - News -

News

John Truswell leaves Newcastle Building Society

by:
  • 07/07/2021
  • 0
John Truswell leaves Newcastle Building Society
Newcastle Building Society's head of intermediary mortgages John Truswell is to leave the mutual at the end of July and will be replaced by Fancesco Di Pietro.

 

Di Pietro joined the Newcastle in 2007 and steadily moved up the ranks to the role of national account manager for Newcastle Intermediaries. The society is in the process of hiring to fill the national account manager role.

Di Pietro said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue developing the society’s intermediary proposition. I’m looking forward to driving forward the ambitious strategy, working with our intermediary partners. I can’t wait to cement the society’s position in the market as a lender offering practical solutions for borrowers and intermediaries.”

Truswell (pictured) came to Newcastle in September 2019 joining from Together where he’d served as head of national accounts since 2017.

He said: “Newcastle Building Society is a great organisation with great people and we’ve achieved a significant amount in a short space of time. The stage is now set for Francesco to successfully take the team forward.”

Stuart Miller, chief customer officer at Newcastle BS, added: “We thank John for his contribution over the past few years, and wish him all the best, and welcome Francesco into his new role — as we continue to strengthen our proposition for brokers. Innovative collaborations like Deposit Unlock and our participation in the First Homes scheme provide additional options for intermediaries to help their clients.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Stamp duty fraudster jailed after stealing £380,000

A solicitor has been jailed for more than three years after falsifying tax forms to steal hundreds of thousands of...

Close