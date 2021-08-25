You are here: Home - News -

News

Nearly two thirds of first-time buyers use second source of income to raise deposit

by:
  • 25/08/2021
  • 0
Nearly two thirds of first-time buyers use second source of income to raise deposit
Just under two thirds of first-time buyers rely on a second source of income, such as a side hustle, informal work or domestic work, to save up for a deposit for a home.

 

According to a survey from Ipswich Building Society, which got responses from 476 first-time buyers in June, the number of prospective homeowners using a second source of income rises to 85 per cent in London.

The report continued that these additional income streams account for around two fifths of a deposit on average, which the mutual said was around £23,020 considering a typical first-time buyer’s deposit stands at around £59,000.

Nearly two thirds of first-time buyers said they would not have been able to raise a deposit if they did not have this extra income, and many said it allowed them to purchase a property quicker.

Sources of additional income vary, with a third starting their own business and under a quarter taking on informal work such as bar work in addition to their main job or leveraging skills from their main job to work on the side. A fifth said they did domestic work such as childcare.

The mutual noted that to be considered additional income it needed to be disclosed in an affordability assessment, but it was not a guarantee it would be considered.

Ipswich Building Society’s head of intermediary relations Charlotte Grimshaw said: “While an additional stream of income should be applauded, not every first-time borrower will be aware this extra revenue may not be taken into consideration for their affordability assessment.

“For clients with a second income stream we’d be looking for evidence of these earnings, such as payslips, or, for self-employment, a tax return. Crucially we need the applicant to demonstrate the additional earnings are ongoing and reliable, in order to be used for future mortgage payments.”

She added that the research showed first-time buyers using second streams of income would become more common as house prices continued to rise, and with them deposits.

She said it was vital for those with extra income streams to check with the HMRC about what additional income is and when it needed to be declared for tax purposes.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Coventry for Intermediaries’ bot-free chat gains rapid acceptance from brokers

Coventry for Intermediaries has answered 650,000 chat-based new business policy queries from brokers since launching its CFI Chat tool a...

Close