TMW relaunches HMO; Aldermore adds limited edition BTL deals – round-up

The Mortgage Works (TMW) is relaunching its range of homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) mortgages.

The products are available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and include two-year fixes starting from 2.29 per cent and five-year fixes starting from 2.99 per cent. Both have a two per cent fee.

The mortgages are available for purchase, remortgage or further advance with other rate and fee combinations also available. Daniel Clinton, head of lending at The Mortgage Works, said: “At the start of the pandemic we paused HMO lending as the market faced increased uncertainty, especially with this type of property being largely occupied by students. “We have continually reviewed the market and with normality in the sector returning as students return to face-to-face learning, we are now reintroducing our HMO product range.” TMW stopped HMO lending on 31 March 2020.

Aldermore launch pair of limited edition BTL mortgages

Aldermore has expanded its specialist buy-to-let (BTL) offering with two limited edition five-year fixed products to support individual and company landlords.

The products come with the added benefit of zero fees.

For individual and company landlords submitting two or more properties in a single application, a five-year fix is available at 2.98 per cent up to 75 per cent LTV.

For individual and company landlords submitting single residential investment properties, a five-year fix is priced at 3.18 per cent and available up to 75 per cent LTV.

The limited edition rates have zero product fees for purchase and remortgage, assisted legal fees, free valuations and no funds transfer fees on remortgages.

Aldermore has also introduced assisted legal fees for all landlords looking to remortgage their HMO and multi unit freehold properties.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution, Aldermore, said:“We want to support the many landlords reviewing how they want to manage and grow their portfolios in the future. Our latest product offering provides landlords with competitive rates, assistance on fees, and gives them long-term stability so managing their portfolios is easier.”