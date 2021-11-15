You are here: Home - News -

Just Mortgages reaches 400th self-employed broker landmark

by:
  • 15/11/2021
  • 0
Just Mortgages has reached a milestone with the 400th self-employed broker joining its team, after the firm started with just three brokers in June 2016.

 

In just over 12 months, the division has grown by 100 brokers, with the team breaking the 300-mark in September last year.

Carl Parker (pictured), national director of the self-employed division, said: “Our ethos is that our brokers are on their own, but not alone. This is reflected in the training, advice, and guidance that our team provides.

“Every broker is supported by the training team that provides expert insights, area and regional directors who are on hand to help with day-to-day advice, and a marketing team who help the brokers to bring in new business.”

John Phillips, national operations director for Just Mortgages, added: “We have big plans for not just the self-employed team, but the whole of Just Mortgages.

“The development of the self-employed team has shown we are on the right track. The work that Carl and the team have done has been extraordinary. We’re really proud of not just the way we support our brokers professionally, but also how we look after the person as well.”

The landmark follows the hiring of a new head of mortgages and protection, Ben Allkins.

