News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/11/2021

  • 19/11/2021
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/11/2021
The news that New York buy-out firm Carlye had ended its talks to purchase Metro Bank raised the most interest from readers this week.

 

Meanwhile a major security breach at conveyancing group Simplify which disabled its website and online systems preventing movers from completing their transactions was among the top three most read stories on Mortgage Solutions this week.

 

Metro Bank’s bidder ends talks to buy bank

 

Gove’s cladding plans instill confidence in housing market – Rudolf

 

Conveyancing provider making ‘progress’ after massive IT glitch

 

Mesa Financial appoints Dee Ganesharajah as senior associate

Tiny number of homes protected by Land Registry alert service

 

UK house prices projected to grow 3.5 per cent in 2022 – Savills

 

‘We want whole of market broker coverage by next year’ – Generation Home

 

Connect for Intermediaries appoints Jane Benjamin

 

Estate agent jailed after conning pensioner

 

Get ready to reclaim your GI sales from comparison websites

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.