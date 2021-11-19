Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/11/2021

Meanwhile a major security breach at conveyancing group Simplify which disabled its website and online systems preventing movers from completing their transactions was among the top three most read stories on Mortgage Solutions this week.
Gove’s cladding plans instill confidence in housing market – Rudolf
Conveyancing provider making ‘progress’ after massive IT glitch
Mesa Financial appoints Dee Ganesharajah as senior associate
Tiny number of homes protected by Land Registry alert service
UK house prices projected to grow 3.5 per cent in 2022 – Savills
‘We want whole of market broker coverage by next year’ – Generation Home