The top 10 most read stories on Mortgage Solutions this year

The house purchase market boomed. Brokers experienced their busiest quarter on record between July and September according to IMLA, gross mortgage lending this year is tipped to peak at £316bn and housing transactions are forecast to reach 1.5m, according to UK Finance.
Calls for an extension to the stamp duty holiday were met, giving borrowers until the end of June to benefit from savings of up to £15,000 before tapering off and ending on 30 September.
As business volumes reached record levels, brokers had to negotiate vast changes in self-employed and flexible income criteria, the government launched its 95 per cent mortgage guarantee scheme and Help to Buy was extended.
It’s certainly been an eventful year.
Here’s a round-up of the biggest stories on Mortgage Solutions this year.
