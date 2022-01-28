Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/01/2022

An interview with Proportunity co-founder and chief executive Vadim Toader, which outlined its plans to secure funding for new products, strike more broker and lender relationships and thoughts on Help to Buy also proved of interest to readers.
Leasehold reform bill one step closer to passing but key amendment defeated
Proportunity seeks product funding and targets stronger broker relationships
Updated government cladding policy step toward more ‘palatable solution’ for leaseholders – Rudolf
Government urged to bring in ‘already-announced’ leasehold reform measures
Craig Brown to replace Claire Singleton as CEO of L&G Home Finance
Halifax runs small ‘green test’ trial for borrowers with energy efficient homes
More awareness of later life solutions for mortgage prisoners needed – Livemore
Two in five homeowners have no life insurance – MoneySupermarket
Clydesdale Bank eases application rules for the self-employed