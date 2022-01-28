You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/01/2022

  28/01/2022
News that the leasehold reform bill was closer to being passed into law caught readers' interest this week, along with various organisations including IMLA signing an open letter urging the government to bring in “already-announced” leasehold reform measures.

 

An interview with Proportunity co-founder and chief executive Vadim Toader, which outlined its plans to secure funding for new products, strike more broker and lender relationships and thoughts on Help to Buy also proved of interest to readers.

 

Leasehold reform bill one step closer to passing but key amendment defeated

Proportunity seeks product funding and targets stronger broker relationships

Updated government cladding policy step toward more ‘palatable solution’ for leaseholders – Rudolf

Government urged to bring in ‘already-announced’ leasehold reform measures

All the winners of the Equity Release Awards 2022

Craig Brown to replace Claire Singleton as CEO of L&G Home Finance

Halifax runs small ‘green test’ trial for borrowers with energy efficient homes

More awareness of later life solutions for mortgage prisoners needed – Livemore

Two in five homeowners have no life insurance – MoneySupermarket

Clydesdale Bank eases application rules for the self-employed

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.