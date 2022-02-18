Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 18/02/22

The news that the wage rises seen across the UK are adding to an ongoing bidding war for quality mortgage brokers, the resignation of Metro Bank's David Arden and an approaching deadline for energy performance certificates (EPCs) were of interest to brokers this week.

The hire of Accord Mortgages’ Nadine Edwards by Natwest Intermediary Solutions, the ongoing impact of higher interest rates and Pepper Money’s £450m securitisation were also among the most read by brokers.