Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 18/02/22

The hire of Accord Mortgages’ Nadine Edwards by Natwest Intermediary Solutions, the ongoing impact of higher interest rates and Pepper Money’s £450m securitisation were also among the most read by brokers.
Bidding war for quality brokers becoming more costly ‒ analysis
EPC regulation change: ‘This is an opportunity for brokers’ – TBMC one-to-one
Natwest hires Accord Mortgages’ Nadine Edwards as part of restructure
Higher mortgage rates will leave homes ‘overvalued’ – Capital Economics
Buy-to-let EPC rating proposals already affecting investor choices – Hamptons
Soaring cost of living is remortgage opportunity, brokers say