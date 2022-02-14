You are here: Home - News -

Virgin Money joins lenders in raising rates

  • 14/02/2022
Virgin Money has increased rates across its fixed-rate residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

The lender said it would increase all of its residential fixed rates by between 0.10 percent and 0.25 per cent. Its fixed-rate BTL interest rates would also rise, by between 0.10 percent and and 0.27 percent.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England doubled its base rate to 0.50 per cent as it wrestled with rising inflation. It was the BoE’s second increase in three months. Several mortgage lenders followed suit, raising their lending rates accordingly.

Virgin Money also said it would no longer offer its 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) five-year fixed rate at 1.70 per cent with a £995 fee.

Earlier this year, Virgin Money said it would be “selective” in its mortgage lending, after conceding that competition had pushed it to accept lower profit margins on home loans.

