Aldermore to offer £1,000 payment to select workers to ease cost of living

Aldermore will offer select lower paid colleagues a £1,000 payment to help them manage the rising cost of living.

The payment will be split between two pay packages, one in April and one in June, and will go to around 1,400 employees.

An Aldermore spokesperson said that this was “above and beyond other remuneration” and had no bearing on future pay rises. It is also taxable, depending on the salary range of the individual.

The spokesperson said that the bank would not be disclosing precise details of how much it would spend on the initiative but it would be over £1m.

Steven Cooper (pictured), chief executive of Aldermore Group, said: “We know many of our colleagues will have been impacted by the recent increases to the cost of living, such as on energy and food bills.

“Like people all across the country, they’re having to devise new household budgets by making difficult decisions on what they’ll need to cut back on and how to make their money stretch further.”

He added: “We hope this payment to those of our colleagues who are earning a lower salary will go some way to helping in these challenging circumstances.”