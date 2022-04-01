City Mortgage Solutions partners with Simplybiz

Under the partnership, CMS’ 32 advisers will have access to the mortgage club’s proposition, including its training and education seminars, helpdesk, and its lender and provider panels. CMS will also work closely with SimplyBiz’s compliance teams.

Paul Clark, managing director of CMS, said: “Following an in-depth tender and due diligence process across the market, we are delighted to be joining up with Simplybiz Mortgages club.

“After meeting Brian Wills and Martin Reynolds, we knew instantly that we were on the same page, and their initial presentation highlighted how they could work closely together.

“Having worked with Brian previously, we were confident that working together would be rewarding. We are now in our 15th year of trading in London and the surrounding counties and, along with my fellow directors, we are looking forward to the next chapter.”

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, added: “We have known the management team of City Mortgage Solutions for a number of years and being able to work together to help them achieve their growth plans is very exciting. The business is already a well-run, successful brokerage and we are sure that their ambitions for the next few years will help them more than consolidate this position.”