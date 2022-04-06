You are here: Home - News -

News

Castle Trust Bank property finance loan book falls 11 per cent as profit quadruples

by:
  • 06/04/2022
  • 0
Castle Trust Bank property finance loan book falls 11 per cent as profit quadruples
The loan book balance of Castle Trust Bank's (CTB) property finance has fallen slightly from £450,584 in 2020 to £398,997 in 2021.

 

The lender said that the fall was mainly due to the continued run off and maturity of its legacy product set, as well as its bridge to let offering being created and launched.

It continued that the pipeline of its new business “remains strong” and it expected the loan balance of the property division to grow in the coming financial year.

The report said that it expected to originate over £120m in the second half of the year.

The bank’s profit before tax has however risen from £800,000 in 2020 to £3.6m in 2021.

It added that in the first five months of this year the business has delivered an unaudited profit before tax of £4.1m.

The lender also announced that it will invest and introduce a property origination platform, which it said would “transform” how it delivers its specialist property proposition to brokers and help its entry into the regulated bridging market.

Martin Bischoff (pictured), chief executive officer at Castle Trust Bank, said that its property business was “remarkably resilient” despite the pandemic, and that its sales team had returned from furlough in late 2020.

He continued: “I am impressed by how quickly we reconnected with our intermediaries, agents and surveyors to grow our lending pipeline. By the second half of the year, as the environment normalised, we had a strong pipeline and run rate ready to deliver our ambitious 2022 origination volumes.”

Bischoff added that CTB had successfully introduced its bridge to let product, which enables landlords to complete light refurbishment work then switch to a buy-to-let mortgage when the work is completed. This allows the landlord to increase a property’s value more easily.

He said that its strong end-of-year results showed that the firm had delivered more profit at the start of this year than the whole of the prior year, which he said “demonstrates our ability to scale whilst remaining profitable”.

Bischoff noted: “We are on track to deliver a profit before tax in 2022 which is more than treble last year’s. This is all down to the continuous investment we are making in digital technologies and our fintech expertise that enables us to provide our customers with seamless journeys.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.