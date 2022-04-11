You are here: Home - News -

L&C in alleged partnership talks with Habito to create largest mortgage broker in UK

by:
  • 11/04/2022
Habito and London and Country Mortgages is allegedly in talks about a partnership, which would create one of the largest mortgage brokers in the UK.

Both companies are allegedly working with advisers on a deal that could be announced in the coming months with the aim of combining L and C’s telephony systems with Habito’s online platforms, according to anonymous sources reported by Bloomberg.

Discussions are believed to be ongoing and the deal is not guaranteed, with neither side confirming nor denying the report to Mortgage Solutions at time of writing.

Both parties have said that they would not comment on “market speculation”. A Habito spokesperson did however say that the company is “continually evolving, scaling and innovating” and that it would be “sharing its plans for 2022 and beyond in due course”.

There has been increased industry pressure for lenders and brokers to go digital to simplify and streamline the administrative process for customers.

Habito has recently doubled its maximum lending size for landlords in the South East and London and updated its BTL range to provide longer fixed rates for landlords las month.

