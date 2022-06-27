Mojo plans to hire 30 more mortgage advisers in next six months

Manchester-based Mojo Mortgages plans to hire more than 30 mortgage advisers this year, following its acquisition by RVU last year.

The firm said that since its acquisition by RVU, which owns Uswitch, Confused.com and Money.co.uk, it had “experienced significant growth” with plans to scale that further in the remainder of the year.

Mojo said it was planning to hire more than 50 members of staff, across advice, case management, sales, quality assurance and learning and development. Over 30 of these hires would be mortgage advisers.

The company, which was founded in 2017, currently has 74 employees and relocated its head office to Manchester last year.

Richard Hayes (pictured), chief executive and co-founder of Mojo Mortgages, said: “The last six months has been a whirlwind for Mojo Mortgages as we have embarked on the first stage of our scaling plans as part of RVU. We have been able to help more people than ever before on their mortgage journey at a time where the property market is as hot as it has been in many years.”

He added that it was now in a position to “supercharge our growth efforts” and that recruitment of new talent would be key in achieving this goal.

“As the rising cost of living continues to impact homeowners and prospective first-time buyers across the country, we want to invest heavily into our advice and application teams to ensure we continue to put customers in the best position when navigating the mortgage process,” Hayes noted.