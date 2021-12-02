You are here: Home - News -

Confused.com owner closes on Mojo Mortgages acquisition

  02/12/2021
RVU, owner of Uswitch, Confused.com and Money.co.uk, has completed the previously announced agreement to buy broker firm Mojo Mortgages.

 

The acquisition was made public in July and marked the comparison site owner’s entrance into the mortgage market. At the time, it said it wanted the ability to process the whole mortgage journey for its customers. 

Tariq Syed, CEO of RVU, said: “This is a win for the millions of mortgage seekers who are coming to us for help. Our combined scale alongside the expertise Mojo brings will allow us to have a hugely positive impact on this market, and those dreaming of owning their own home. 

“To date, RVU has been instrumental in revolutionising the process of buying car insurance and switching energy. Now, moving our attention to mortgages – a market left largely undisrupted, we will get to work on improving their mortgage experience from start to finish.” 

When customers visit RVU’s comparison sites to get quotes on mortgages, they will be referred on to Mojo for advice. This service will be rolled out on Money.co.uk first before being broadened out to the group’s other websites. 

Currently, customers visiting Confused.com are being referred to Fluent Money for regulated mortgage advice.

Syed added: “For the time being we will continue to work with our current mortgage partners to ensure we continue to bring the best possible expertise to our customers across all our brands.

“This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to providing customers with a best in class experience, and will enable us to empower even more consumers to find the best deal for their needs.”

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

