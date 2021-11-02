Mojo Mortgages relocates head office to Manchester

Online broker Mojo Mortgages is moving its head office to Manchester city centre.

The firm was initially based in Macclesfield and has been operating predominantly remotely during the pandemic.

It will be based out of the WeWork building in Manchester, with the office acting as a hub for staff to collaborate and provide a work space for those who do not wish to work remotely.

Richard Hayes (pictured), chief executive and co-founder of Mojo Mortgages, noted that Manchester is seen as a hub of talent within the fintech and software sectors, which will be crucial for the broker’s growth plans in the coming years.

He continued: “This move reaffirms our commitment to the North West which has served us so well since the business launched in 2017 and we’re excited to welcome our staff – old and new – back to the office to collaborate and catch up in person whenever they would like.

“Our marketplace for mortgages has changed significantly as a result of the pandemic with more people than ever before seeking mortgage advice online and as part of our growth plans, we will be looking to add more over the next few years.”

Mojo Mortgages was recently acquired by RVU, the parent company of various price comparison sites including uSwitch and Confused.com.