You are here: Home - News -

News

Mojo Mortgages relocates head office to Manchester

by:
  • 02/11/2021
  • 0
Mojo Mortgages relocates head office to Manchester
Online broker Mojo Mortgages is moving its head office to Manchester city centre.

 

The firm was initially based in Macclesfield and has been operating predominantly remotely during the pandemic. 

It will be based out of the WeWork building in Manchester, with the office acting as a hub for staff to collaborate and provide a work space for those who do not wish to work remotely.

Richard Hayes (pictured), chief executive and co-founder of Mojo Mortgages, noted that Manchester is seen as a hub of talent within the fintech and software sectors, which will be crucial for the broker’s growth plans in the coming years.

He continued: “This move reaffirms our commitment to the North West which has served us so well since the business launched in 2017 and we’re excited to welcome our staff – old and new – back to the office to collaborate and catch up in person whenever they would like.

“Our marketplace for mortgages has changed significantly as a result of the pandemic with more people than ever before seeking mortgage advice online and as part of our growth plans, we will be looking to add more over the next few years.”

Mojo Mortgages was recently acquired by RVU, the parent company of various price comparison sites including uSwitch and Confused.com.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 04, 2021
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 10, 2021
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.