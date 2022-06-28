Air relaunches later life training programme post-rebrand

Later life lending platform Air has reintroduced Air Academy following its rebrand, which provides eight learning modules to educate advisers operating in the later life lending arena.

The interactive training programme is accredited by London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) and aligned with the Equity Release Council’s (ERC) competency framework.

The modules include lessons on the industry, later life lending market, meeting client needs, soft skills, later life lending products, later life lending process, later life lending in the broader context and building a client proposition.

Once advisers have completed the programme then advisers gain accredited status and can display a “Accredited Later Life Lending Professional’ digital badge. They can also access exclusive products from lenders.

Air said advisers should complete further training on a yearly basis to stay up-to-date with the sector.

Stuart Wilson (pictured), chief executive at Air, said: “With the later life lending industry rapidly developing and changing, advisers are more focused than ever on building their skill set and understanding how they can best support their customers.

“We are therefore delighted to unveil the new look Air Academy which is designed to be the training platform for advisers wishing to hone their skills in this market. Underpinned by advanced technology and knowledgeable experts and aligned to the ERC’S competency framework, it provides advisers with access to eight LIBF-accredited learning modules covering a range of critical later life lending areas.”

He said that this was a “first for the market and part of our commitment to helping our members”.

John Somerville, head of financial services at LIBF said: “LIBF are delighted to be working with Air to accredit their academy and to encourage advisers to keep learning throughout their careers. The new ‘Accredited Later Life Lending Professional’ badge will help to build further trust in the industry and to demonstrate the high standards and good practice that we all value.

“With the later-life lending market growing significantly over recent years, we’re finding many more advisers want to do more in this area. While the CeMAP and CeReR qualifications are essential foundations for a mortgage career, its vital advisers keep learning and honing their skills as new approaches, products and ideas enter the market.”