Haysto launches mortgage expert academy

The broker said that the training academy would be dedicated to helping aspiring mortgage advisers achieve their CeMAP qualification and become full-time mortgage brokers.

It will operate from Haysto’s flagship training centre in Norwich and will focus will launch on 1 July 2022.

The academy will create 25 new specialist brokers alongside Haysto’s existing team and all brokers will be trained from the ground-up specifically for the specialist mortgage market. The intake will then increase year-on-year.

The launch follows the appointment of Miles Robinson as chief commercial officer and Simon O’Doherty as head of operations.

Robinson said: “Haysto has ambitious growth plans over the next 12 months and our growth strategy is to create the best of the best in the industry, therefore training our own mortgage experts through our Haysto Mortgage Academy is core to this growth, and something I am particularly passionate about – having successfully orchestrated similar initiatives in previous roles.”

Jonny Moulton, co-founder and chief executive of Haysto, said: “The Haysto Academy is an exciting venture for us. We’re strengthening our leadership structure to support this expansion, including hiring a dedicated training and development team. The academy will run in parallel to our existing hiring strategy of recruiting experienced mortgage experts – where we’re on track to reach 50 mortgage experts by the time we hit our one year anniversary of being a brokerage.

“We’re continuing to hire across our operations teams to support mortgage growth, as well as recruiting technical roles under our chief technology officer to support the rollout of our new platform in Q4. The academy will allow us to go one step further, leveraging our culture of development to hire out-of-industry candidates, pay for their CeMAP qualification, and progress them to trainee specialist brokers. We can’t wait to get started.”