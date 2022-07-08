Marcus Jones appointed as housing minister

Marcus Jones (pictured) has been made minister of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Jones was appointed by outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson on 7 July, as positions in the cabinet are being filled following a series of resignations since Tuesday.

He replaces Stuart Andrew who stepped down from the post earlier this week amid disagreements within the government over Johnson’s knowledge around allegations of sexual assault made against MP Christopher Pincher.

Andrew had been in the role since February this year. Jones is the 12th housing minister in as many years.

Jones was previously vice chamberlain of HM Household, and has also been assistant government whip and minister for local government.

Jones tweeted: “I am pleased to be appointed as a Minister of State (Minister for Housing) in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

“This is an important and challenging brief and I look forward to giving all my energy and attention to this demanding role.”