You are here: Home - News -

News

Ecology BS launches enhanced discounts for energy efficient homes

by:
  • 15/07/2022
  • 0
Ecology BS launches enhanced discounts for energy efficient homes
Ecology Building Society has expanded its range of C-Change mortgage discounts including increasing the maximum discount to 1.50 per cent.

The society said the enhanced range built on its support for sustainable and energy efficient projects and was being introduced against a backdrop of increasing mortgage rates and the wider cost-of-living crisis.

Ecology’s self-build mortgage starts with an initial rate of 4.65 per cent while construction works are underway.

This rate changes to 4.99 per cent from 1 August and on completion of the works, borrowers are eligible for a C-Change discount of up to 1.50 per cent. This is based on the Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) rating in the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) or if the property is accredited to the exemplary AECB Building Standard or Passivhaus standard.

The changes also include the addition, for the first time, of dedicated discounts for homes built to a SAP rating from 100 to 109 and SAP ratings of more than 110, of 1.00 per cent and 1.25 cent respectively, which Ecology is calling A+ and A++. This reflects the environmental performance of homes built to a standard that generates more energy than they consume.

Ecology said the discounts were designed to incentivise and encourage borrowers to build their home to a better energy efficiency rating leading to a long-term saving in both energy and borrowing costs.

New range of C-Change Sustainable Homes discounts

Energy standard New discount Change Previous discount
EPC B (SAP rating 88+) 0.50 per cent 0.50 per cent
EPC A (SAP rating 92-99) 0.75 per cent 0.75 per cent
PHPP Modelled 0.75 per cent 0.75 per cent
AECB Building Standard 1.00 per cent +0.25 per cent 0.75 per cent
EPC A (SAP rating 100 – 109) (‘A+’) 1.00 per cent +0.25 per cent 0.75 per cent
EPC A (SAP rating 110+) (‘A++’) 1.25 per cent +0.50 per cent 0.75 per cent
Passivhaus 1.50 per cent +0.25 per cent 1.25 per cent

Building regulations require that a SAP calculation and a predicted on construction EPC is submitted for new dwellings prior to building work commencing.

The decision to enhance the discounts comes at a time when the government is recognising the need to reduce the carbon impact of house building and has stated that new homes much reduce carbon emissions by 75 per cent by 2025.

Ecology offers staged payments for self and custom-build mortgages which allow wide range of construction techniques including those using non-standard materials and modern methods of construction. `

The mutual also offers a renovation mortgage where a property is being purchased for renovation or retrofit. They will consider lending on homes in any condition, as long as the works required improve the energy efficiency of the property. On completion of the renovation the society’s retrofit discounts apply.

Daniel Capstick, mortgage manager at Ecology, said: “Now more than ever it’s important that lenders play an active role in incentivising green building and helping to reduce energy bills. We’ve been leading the way on sustainable mortgages for over 40 years, and we hope that the updates to the C-Change discounts will encourage our borrowers to build even more energy efficient homes, which is critical in the fight against climate change.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.