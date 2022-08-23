You are here: Home - News -

Sesame launches remortgage hub

  • 23/08/2022
Sesame Bankhall Group has launched a hub for members of both the PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network, aimed at helping advisers support clients coming to the end of fixed rate deals.

The hub features guides, hints and other vital information which advisers can utilise when working with clients whose deals are nearing maturity. These include template letters brokers can use in order to re-engage with clients, along with frequently asked questions and social media tools. There is also a product transfer matrix, which outlines when each lender typically contacts borrowers ahead of a fixed rate deal expiring.

Sesame noted that more than three million borrowers will see their fixed rate deal end before the end of next year, which presents intermediaries with an excellent opportunity to reclaim those relationships.

Stephanie Charman, strategic relationships director at Sesame Bankhall Group, said the coming months represented the “biggest mortgage refinancing opportunity of the decade”, and emphasised it was important for brokers to be ready to provide advice to clients in need.

She continued: “This is more important than ever at a time when mortgage rates are rising, and consumers are facing a cost-of-living squeeze, which means getting the best deal available for their individual circumstances could make all the difference.”

The refinancing hub follows Sesame’s partnership with Eligible.ai, which gives members access to automated relationship management tools, as well as its protection pledge campaign, which was designed to help advisers promote the important of protection products.

