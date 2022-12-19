You are here: Home - News -

News

Lloyds Banking Group updates cladding policy

by:
  • 19/12/2022
  • 0
Lloyds Banking Group updates cladding policy
Lloyds Banking Group has updated its guidance so it will no longer require an EWS1 form to progress applications for properties in England that are five stories or higher.

This is a change from the previous criteria which stated that EWS1 forms would be required and if one wasn’t held, it would be required if RICS guidance had mandated one, the cladding status was unknown or if there was no evidence of developer funded or government scheme funded remediation commitments was held.

The Building Safety Act 2022 means that the route to funding for remediation if these properties are five stories or over, is locked in legislation, which means that most leaseholders are protected from cladding remediation costs.

RICS has since given updated guidance to surveyors and valuers to use when assessing the value for lending purposes on these buildings.

The UK Finance lender handbook also means that conveyancers have been updated on the need for information, such as leaseholder and landlord certificates, that are needed from the sellers’ conveyancer to give the buyer as much relevant information as possible.

According to Criteria Brain, two lenders say they don’t require an EWS1 form for properties with combustible cladding or materials on balconies.

The majority, nearly 70 lenders, require an EWS1 form for certain applications but there is variation between lenders.

Jas Singh, CEO of consumer lending at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “We have worked closely with housebuilders and RICS to find a solution for homeowners, so we warmly welcome the updated guidance for valuers on homes with external cladding.

“While we have continued to lend on properties with cladding where possible, this move will really simplify things for those buying homes in properties five storeys or above 11 metres. We hope this will continue to open up the market for those in affected properties, bringing peace of mind to homeowners.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/