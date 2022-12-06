You are here: Home - News -

News

RICS issues updated guidance for residential block valuations

by:
  • 06/12/2022
  • 0
RICS issues updated guidance for residential block valuations
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has issued updated guidance for the valuation of multi-storey buildings, which it said would bring clarity and confidence to the mortgage market.

This builds on its guidance which was published in 2021 and advised surveyors about how to identify when a property might need remediation by instructing an EWS1 assessment. At the time, the body said this would “unlock the market”.

In response, lenders stated their willingness to lend on blocks of flats but continued uncertainties around associated costs and the timeframe for works to be completed failed to relieve industry caution. 

The new guidance released today is against the backdrop of the Building Safety Bill which now limits how much leaseholders must pay towards cladding remediation and other safety related costs. It also considers property owners who have either applied for funding to complete construction or committed money to cover these costs. 

If a fire assessment has been completed and the need for works has been identified, RICS said a valuer could assume that these costs will also be included in the capped limits. 

It must also be assumed that any disruption will be temporary and have no material impact on the property’s value. 

The likely desirability of a property which requires works must be considered and set out in a surveyor’s valuation report. 

The guidance is effective from 6 December and applies to residential blocks in England which are five storeys or over, or 11 metres tall or more. The policy can apply to shorter properties alongside the information from last year’s guidance, depending on an agreement between the surveyor and the lender regarding the valuation approach. 

RICS said: “As the number of sales and purchases increase on this property type, the evidence base will grow, giving valuers and lenders more certainty in their valuations. This in turn will bring confidence to the housing market on these types of properties.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/