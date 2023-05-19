You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Keystone Property Finance closes third securitisation

  • 19/05/2023
Specialist buy-to-let lender Keystone Property Finance has completed its third securitisation, which is the “next milestone” in its “ongoing evolution”.

Hops Hill No.3 contains £385m worth of buy-to-let loans originated by the lender, and is part of a forward-flow arrangement with a listed investment firm managed by TwentyFour Asset Management.

The lender said there was a “strong demand” for the securitisation, with the AAA note securing a price of Sonia plus-115 basis points.

The deal is the first buy-to-let securitisation in some time to include an element of pre-funding, so a proportion of the issues includes loans currently in the pipeline.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “Keystone has firmly established itself as one of the go-to lenders in the specialist buy-to-let market over the past four years – and this securitisation is the next milestone in our ongoing evolution.

“It is great to see the securitisation markets active and strong demand for deals from a wide investor base. This is a major vote of confidence in everything we are doing here to ensure we offer a leading proposition to brokers and landlords whilst lending sensibly.

“What we have now is added firepower to continue that good work and to give to brokers and landlords more of what they want and need at competitive prices.”

