You are here: Home - News -

News

FCA reports 19 per cent fall in ARs and confirms follow-up into lifetime mortgage advice

by:
  • 20/07/2023
  • 0
FCA reports 19 per cent fall in ARs and confirms follow-up into lifetime mortgage advice
The number of appointed representatives (ARs) has fallen by 19 per cent to around 35,000 due to Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA's) regulation.

According to the FCA’s annual report, there were around 35,000 ARs, including introducer ARs (IAR) in 2022 and 2023, which is down from 43,000 in 2020.

The regulator added that its supervisory interventions last year and in March this year had seen principals terminating relationships with 153 ARs and 618 IARs.

“While complaints for both 2021 and 2022 show an improved position for principal firms, compared to the published baseline, principal firms and their ARs still generate more complaints than non-principal firms overall,” it added.

The regime was introduced in 2022 and included rules around increased oversight, risk monitoring, information submission and review.

In its report at the time, the regulator estimated that the changes to the AR regime would cost all principal firms around £7.6m, and £2.7m for all large principal firms.

The FCA added that over half of principal firms surveyed for its practitioner panel survey thought that oversight of AR firms had improved.

It added that improving principals’ understanding of their obligations is central to its strategy and it had written to over 3,000 principals on the new rules.

The regulator has also collected new and comprehensive data covering the 35,000-strong sector, including data on business, revenue, complaints, reasons for appointment and financial arrangements between principals and ARs.

 

Lifetime mortgages

The report also confirmed that it was following up on its findings of “poor advice” in the lifetime mortgage market.

It explained that later life lending advice was “significant” and could have a “potentially lifelong impact for customers”.

The findings, which came out in 2020, were “mixed” with lifetime mortgages working well in some instances. However, the regulator identified cases where it was “not clear that the advice was in the best interests of the consumer”.

The three areas of concern were insufficient personalisation of advice, insufficient challenging of customer assumptions and lack of evidence to support the suitability of advice.

The FCA said: “We are assessing the quality of advice consumers get from a sample of firms. We will intervene to drive up standards.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.