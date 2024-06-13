Advise Wise adds Newbury BS’ RIOs to platform

Advise Wise has added Newbury Building Society’s retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages to its sourcing platform.

The firm said this would give users of the platform more options for their clients to manage their finances in retirement.

Advise Wise said this also reinforced its sourcing platform’s position as a main player in the later life lending market.

Aaron Conlon (pictured), managing director at Advise Wise, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Newbury Building Society’s RIO plans to our platform. This addition aligns with our commitment to provide a diverse range of retirement financing options, empowering advisers to find the best possible solutions to their clients.

“The Newbury Building Society shares our commitment to innovation and customer service, making this partnership a perfect fit.”

Karen Smith, head of intermediary sales at Newbury Building Society, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Advise Wise and making our range of later life lending products available to intermediaries through their platform.

“The Advise Wise Platform provides advanced but easy-to-use technology, which will ensure that our tailored offerings are easily found by and accessible to more intermediaries. The partnership is a good illustration of how we combine technology with personal service to provide excellent customer service.”

Conlon was appointed managing director of Advise Wise last month, having joined from equity release broker firm Fluent Lifetime.