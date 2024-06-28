Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/06/2024

Several high street lenders, such as HSBC and Barclays, making a number of rates cuts were among the stories most read by brokers this week.
There were also a couple of high-profile hires this week, with Nationwide’s Andy Dean joining Lloyds Banking Group as its head of housing and sustainability, Melanie Spencer going to Target Group and Primis’ Vikki Jefferies going to Legal and General, which were also among the most read this week.
Our latest Marketwatch on landlord behaviour also ranked highly on top 10 most read, along with JLM’s latest blog on Consumer Duty and lender products.
Nationwide’s Dean joins LBG as head of housing and sustainability
HSBC gears up for mortgage rate cuts across entire range
Barclays makes a number of mortgage rate cuts
Spencer joins Target Group as sales and growth lead
Natwest lifts max LTV for new-build homes
Landlords are selling up, diversifying and seeking new kinds of finance – Marketwatch
Average mortgage rates fall as lenders slash pricing – Rightmove
Broker Your Mortgage Decisions closed under fee pressures owing £1.2m
Where is the mortgage product overhaul Consumer Duty promised? – JLM
Primis’ Jefferies joins L&G Retail as market development director
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.