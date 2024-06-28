You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/06/2024

  • 28/06/2024
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/06/2024
Several high street lenders, such as HSBC and Barclays, making a number of rates cuts were among the stories most read by brokers this week.

There were also a couple of high-profile hires this week, with Nationwide’s Andy Dean joining Lloyds Banking Group as its head of housing and sustainability, Melanie Spencer going to Target Group and Primis’ Vikki Jefferies going to Legal and General, which were also among the most read this week.

Our latest Marketwatch on landlord behaviour also ranked highly on top 10 most read, along with JLM’s latest blog on Consumer Duty and lender products.

 

Nationwide’s Dean joins LBG as head of housing and sustainability

HSBC gears up for mortgage rate cuts across entire range

 

Barclays makes a number of mortgage rate cuts

 

Spencer joins Target Group as sales and growth lead

Natwest lifts max LTV for new-build homes

 

Landlords are selling up, diversifying and seeking new kinds of finance – Marketwatch

 

Average mortgage rates fall as lenders slash pricing – Rightmove

 

Broker Your Mortgage Decisions closed under fee pressures owing £1.2m

 

Where is the mortgage product overhaul Consumer Duty promised? – JLM

 

Primis’ Jefferies joins L&G Retail as market development director

