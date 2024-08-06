Nottingham BS widens foreign national mortgage criteria

Nottingham Building Society has broadened its mortgage criteria for skilled foreign nationals settling in the UK.

Nottingham Building Society will now accept global talent and pre-settlement visas in addition to the skilled worker, health and social care and Tier 2 visas it already allows.

This change will be effective immediately and is part of the mutual’s aim to support a wide range of borrowers and various needs.

For borrowers with a global talent visa, which indicates they have specialised industry skills, Nottingham Building Society does not require a minimum salary and the person does not need to be working with a specific employer.

For applicants with a pre-settlement visa, including EU and Swiss nationals who were living in the UK as of 30 June 2021, this visa allows European foreign nationals to live and work in the UK indefinitely.

Nottingham Building Society launched its foreign nationals proposition in May and the mutual said the range had seen “significant interest” already, with decisions in principle (DIPs) from over 30 different nationalities to date.

The range launched with criteria that required no minimum residency. Last month, Nottingham Building Society reduced product rates across the proposition.

Alison Pallett, sales director at Nottingham Building Society, said: “We are delighted to continue expanding our mortgage offering and help people with different, diverse circumstances to settle in the UK.

“We will now be able to support even more talented professionals from around the world, who make substantial contributions to the UK, in achieving their homeownership goals.”