Keynote speakers announced for Mortgage Vision

The Mortgage Vision events have been expanded to more locations this year, with three venues already close to capacity.
Mortgage Brain said advisers who are interested in attending the events in London, the North West and the West Midlands should register their interest soon, as the Elstree, Manchester and Birmingham venues are already 90% full.
The Mortgage Vision roadshow enables attendees to network with industry professionals and discuss mortgage market trends, regulatory changes and issues concerning the sector.
Robert Sinclair, chief executive of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) is among this year’s speakers in what could be one of his last industry appearances before he retires.
The full list of industry attendees includes:
Keynote speakers
- Robert Sinclair, chief executive of AMI
- Rachel Edwards, senior policy adviser at AMI
- Emily Hollands, group head of distribution at OSB Group
- Jonathan Mann, key relationship manager at OSB Group
- Ian Scarrott, key relationship manager at OSB Group
- Andy Williams, key relationship manager at OSB Group
- Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain
- Sharon Marshall, sales director for intermediaries at Mortgage Brain
Partner panel discussion panellists
- Martin Reynolds, chief executive of SimplyBiz Mortgages
- Philip Daffern, head of lender relationships at SimplyBiz Mortgages
- Stephanie Charman, group partnerships and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group
- Travis Scholes, commercial director at LMS
- Peter Williams, CEO of Propp
- Paul Elliott, managing director of Propp
- David Paton, business development manager (BDM) at Fluent Partners
For registrations and venue information, brokers can visit the Mortgage Vision website http://mortgagevision.net
Attendees will earn up to 3.75 continuing professional development (CPD) hours towards the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Personal Finance Society (PFS) schemes.
There will be a complimentary breakfast, lunch and refreshments.
Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “We are excited to announce that this year’s Mortgage Vision events are shaping up to be our most popular yet, with several venues already nearing full capacity. The tremendous interest reflects the value these events bring to advisers across the UK, offering valuable insights from some of the most respected names in the industry. This year, we’re proud to present a stellar line-up of speakers, including industry legend Robert Sinclair, who will be making one of his final appearances before retirement.
“As spaces are filling up fast, we encourage all interested intermediaries to register as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out. At Mortgage Brain, we believe we’re better together, and Mortgage Vision is the perfect place to unite, network and collaborate.”