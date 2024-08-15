Keynote speakers announced for Mortgage Vision

The keynote speakers have been announced for this year’s Mortgage Vision events, the free roadshow held by technology provider Mortgage Brain.

The Mortgage Vision events have been expanded to more locations this year, with three venues already close to capacity.

Mortgage Brain said advisers who are interested in attending the events in London, the North West and the West Midlands should register their interest soon, as the Elstree, Manchester and Birmingham venues are already 90% full.

The Mortgage Vision roadshow enables attendees to network with industry professionals and discuss mortgage market trends, regulatory changes and issues concerning the sector.

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) is among this year’s speakers in what could be one of his last industry appearances before he retires.

The full list of industry attendees includes:

Keynote speakers

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of AMI

Rachel Edwards, senior policy adviser at AMI

Emily Hollands, group head of distribution at OSB Group

Jonathan Mann, key relationship manager at OSB Group

Ian Scarrott, key relationship manager at OSB Group

Andy Williams, key relationship manager at OSB Group

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain

Sharon Marshall, sales director for intermediaries at Mortgage Brain

Partner panel discussion panellists

Martin Reynolds, chief executive of SimplyBiz Mortgages

Philip Daffern, head of lender relationships at SimplyBiz Mortgages

Stephanie Charman, group partnerships and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group

Travis Scholes, commercial director at LMS

Peter Williams, CEO of Propp

Paul Elliott, managing director of Propp

David Paton, business development manager (BDM) at Fluent Partners

For registrations and venue information, brokers can visit the Mortgage Vision website http://mortgagevision.net

Attendees will earn up to 3.75 continuing professional development (CPD) hours towards the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Personal Finance Society (PFS) schemes.

There will be a complimentary breakfast, lunch and refreshments.

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “We are excited to announce that this year’s Mortgage Vision events are shaping up to be our most popular yet, with several venues already nearing full capacity. The tremendous interest reflects the value these events bring to advisers across the UK, offering valuable insights from some of the most respected names in the industry. This year, we’re proud to present a stellar line-up of speakers, including industry legend Robert Sinclair, who will be making one of his final appearances before retirement.

“As spaces are filling up fast, we encourage all interested intermediaries to register as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out. At Mortgage Brain, we believe we’re better together, and Mortgage Vision is the perfect place to unite, network and collaborate.”