Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/08/2024

Mortgage pricing remains a key topic with high street lenders, and Santander and NatWest cutting rates was one of the most read stories this week.

A report from Rightmove that found that average five-year fixed mortgage rates at 60% loan to value (LTV) had reached their lowest point since the mini Budget also piqued readers’ interest.

Richard Rowntree leaving Paragon and Louisa Sedgwick taking over the role of managing director of mortgages ranked highly this week, along with an analysis of which areas of regulation the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should scrap or simplify.

News from Hamptons that privately rented homes won’t reach an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating C or higher until 2042 also proved popular with readers. The government recently confirmed that it wanted landlords to improve their properties to an EPC rating of C or higher by 2030.

Readers also expressed interest in the news that HSBC and Nationwide had increased the maximum LTV for select new-build properties. Leeds Building Society has also made a similar move.