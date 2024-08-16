Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/08/2024

Mortgage pricing remains a key topic with high street lenders, and Santander and NatWest cutting rates was one of the most read stories this week.
A report from Rightmove that found that average five-year fixed mortgage rates at 60% loan to value (LTV) had reached their lowest point since the mini Budget also piqued readers’ interest.
Richard Rowntree leaving Paragon and Louisa Sedgwick taking over the role of managing director of mortgages ranked highly this week, along with an analysis of which areas of regulation the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should scrap or simplify.
News from Hamptons that privately rented homes won’t reach an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating C or higher until 2042 also proved popular with readers. The government recently confirmed that it wanted landlords to improve their properties to an EPC rating of C or higher by 2030.
Readers also expressed interest in the news that HSBC and Nationwide had increased the maximum LTV for select new-build properties. Leeds Building Society has also made a similar move.
Will Labour’s draft leasehold bill create a fairer housing market? – Frankel
Rowntree departs Paragon Bank; Sedgwick takes over as MD of mortgages
Santander and NatWest cut new business rates – round-up
Simplify or scrap – mortgage experts weigh in on FCA’s call for streamlining ideas
Nationwide ups maximum LTV for new-build houses
Exclusive: Smartr365 integration with Nationwide extended to purchase cases
HSBC ups maximum LTVs for new builds and flats
The story of the mass affluent homeowner – Krampah-Williams
Rental homes to miss 2030 EPC deadline at current pace – Hamptons
Five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV at their lowest since before mini Budget – Rightmove
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.