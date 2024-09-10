Beagle Street prepares for launch into broker market

The provider is currently building its team and investing in technology to be ready for its 2025 launch.

Holly Ewing, Beagle Street’s distribution director, said: “Our recent research found that around 10 million young adults do not have life insurance. Around three in 10 said it was because they didn’t think they could afford it.

“This is a huge protection gap and must be urgently addressed to ensure that a whole generation of adults and their families are not left in a vulnerable position.”

Over a third of those with life insurance said that they had chosen to source their insurance through an intermediary who could highlight the different options available to them.

Ewing added: “We also know that the systems that advisers are working with to support their customers are far from straightforward to use, and that they find this frustrating.

“So, we are putting advisers’ needs right at the heart of everything that we are doing, to design an easy-to-use platform that will exceed their expectations when we launch.”