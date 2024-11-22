user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/11/2024

News that the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) would raise the total levy in 2025/26 was the most read story this week.

Also appearing in our most read stories was the Budget’s potential impact on the market, plus the news that stamp duty bills are expected to more than double by 2030.

The piece on men’s mental health by Jason Berry of Crystal Specialist Finance to mark International Men’s Day also garnered readers’ interest this week, as did the news that the average retention rate of conveyancers is just 11%.

FSCS to raise total levy to £394m in 2025/26 but no charge for mortgage brokers

Chancellor’s ‘divisive’ Budget could have real impact on market – Skipton BS for Intermediaries

Sponsored

Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Stamp duty bill to more than double by 2030, analysis finds

The importance of men’s mental health: Breaking the silence

Average retention rate of conveyancers is just 11%, TwentyConvey finds

‘Panic and uncertainty’ among borrowers as direction of mortgage rates remains unclear – Marketwatch

Skipton hires Farrell-Roberts as head of mortgage lending

Government launches Right to Buy reform consultation

House hunters held back by non-PAYE employment status

NatWest and Clydesdale up mortgage rates; TSB makes cuts – round-up

 

 

 

 

