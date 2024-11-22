Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/11/2024

News that the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) would raise the total levy in 2025/26 was the most read story this week.

Also appearing in our most read stories was the Budget’s potential impact on the market, plus the news that stamp duty bills are expected to more than double by 2030.

The piece on men’s mental health by Jason Berry of Crystal Specialist Finance to mark International Men’s Day also garnered readers’ interest this week, as did the news that the average retention rate of conveyancers is just 11%.