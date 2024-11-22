Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/11/2024

Also appearing in our most read stories was the Budget’s potential impact on the market, plus the news that stamp duty bills are expected to more than double by 2030.
The piece on men’s mental health by Jason Berry of Crystal Specialist Finance to mark International Men’s Day also garnered readers’ interest this week, as did the news that the average retention rate of conveyancers is just 11%.
FSCS to raise total levy to £394m in 2025/26 but no charge for mortgage brokers
Chancellor's 'divisive' Budget could have real impact on market – Skipton BS for Intermediaries
Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries' mental health
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Average retention rate of conveyancers is just 11%, TwentyConvey finds
‘Panic and uncertainty’ among borrowers as direction of mortgage rates remains unclear – Marketwatch
NatWest and Clydesdale up mortgage rates; TSB makes cuts – round-up