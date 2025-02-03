Exclusive: NatWest appoints Edwards as head of intermediary distribution as Bullard departs

NatWest has appointed Nadine Edwards as the head of intermediary distribution within its home buying and ownership division.

Edwards has more than 15 years of experience working in the intermediary sector in a number of business development and national account manager roles.

She has worked for NatWest for three years, joining as a national account manager in 2022.

Edwards has also worked at Accord Mortgages, Together and Virgin Money and was previously a mortgage adviser.

The lender said that since being at NatWest, Edwards had been “instrumental” in supporting its mortgage strategy as well as improving its proposition and broker servicing.

In her new role, she will focus on developing the lender’s intermediary strategy with a focus on growth, NatWest’s key propositions and further improving the service and support offered to brokers.

Mark Bullard leaves NatWest

NatWest also announced that Mark Bullard, current head of sales and service, is leaving the bank to explore other opportunities.

He has been with the lender for 20 years, starting as a telephony sales manager. He has been in his current role for 14 years.

Brad Fordham, head of mortgage distribution and customer servicing at NatWest, said: “I am delighted to appoint Nadine as the head of intermediary distribution; Nadine’s promotion is recognition of her contribution to date and I have no doubt she will continue to excel as we move forward.

“I also personally wish Mark all the very best in the next chapter of his career; he has been integral to the success of the bank over recent years.”