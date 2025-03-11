Habito brings out accelerator programme to back ‘ambitious’ broker firms

Habito has launched an accelerator programme to support “ambitious entrepreneurial broker firms that are looking to scale their business with an exit in mind”.

The accelerator will give mortgage broker firms access to Habito’s technology and an opportunity to become “part of the Habito growth story as the company embarks on an ambitious M&A strategy”.

Habito said they will also have access to the knowledge and experience of the leadership team, including its CEO Ying Tan.

By going through the accelerator programme, mortgage broker firms will “gain invaluable insights and tools that can significantly elevate their business prospects”.

Firms in the accelerator programme will also be able to access its payment route, which boasts a broad set of lenders including HSBC, Nationwide, NatWest, Barclays, Santander, and Halifax, as well as a range of specialist lenders.

There are three spaces in the inaugural cohort, and if broker firms are interested, they should email accelerator@habito.com/. Applications will stay open until the end of March.

Tan said: “The Habito Accelerator is a game-changer for mortgage broker firms looking to take their businesses to the next level. I am passionate about sharing the knowledge and resources that have helped me navigate the challenges of scaling a business. This initiative is not just about technology; it’s about fostering a community of driven entrepreneurs who are ready to innovate and excel in the mortgage market.

“The launch of the Habito Accelerator underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of the mortgage broker sector and democratising access to opportunities within the industry. With this programme, Habito aims to nurture the next generation of successful broker firms who are equipped to navigate the complexities of the market.”

Tan became chief executive in 2023, taking over from Daniel Hegarty.

The firm went on to launch a specialist team and an in-house protection department.