The Right Mortgage makes leadership promotions

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has made a number of leadership promotions to support its growth.

Adam Stretton, previously the managing director, has been appointed chair. As a founding director and shareholder of The Right Mortgage, the network said he had a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight, which would enable him to develop the firm through its growth.

Ben Allen, who has led the network’s compliance, risk and training functions for nine years, takes over from Stretton in being promoted to managing director.

He will be responsible for driving its growth strategy and its leadership. Allen will work with the network’s board of directors to strengthen adviser support, expand services and deliver sustainable growth.

Amanda Wilson, who was previously the sales and recruitment director, has been promoted to the newly created role of commercial and strategy director. She will support the network’s strategy and expansion.

The Right Mortgage said these appointments reflected the strength and depth of its leadership team.

Stretton said: “I am honoured to take on this new role as part of our recent board restructure and look forward to continuing to support the board of directors, senior managers and staff in the next exciting phase of our journey.

“I would like to congratulate Ben on his promotion to MD and also Amanda on her change of role.”

Allen added: “After nine incredible years working alongside the owners of The Right Mortgage, I am truly honoured to step into this role at such an exciting time for the business.

“Our advisers remain at the heart of everything we do, and I am committed to strengthening our culture of collaboration with our appointed representative firms. I look forward to working closely with them and our fantastic team to build on our shared success.”

Wilson said: “With the entire team having worked diligently to build solid foundations, we are now the largest privately owned mortgage and protection network, incorporating private medical insurance and later life lending products.

“My new role will focus on attracting and developing the next generation of advisers while empowering our member firms to scale effectively.”

She added: “By leveraging our comprehensive product suite and fostering stronger industry relationships, we aim to create new opportunities, enhance broker success, and solidify our position as the leading network in the sector.”

In February, the firm launched a buy-to-let (BTL) adviser accreditation scheme.