OMS hires BDM and brings on non-exec director

One Mortgage System (OMS) has brought on Shey Wade as a business development manager (BDM) and Nick Allen as a non-executive director.

Wade will “focus on supporting intermediary clients, enhancing relationships with OMS’ integration partners, and equipping brokers with the tools to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and elevate customer service”.

He joins from Spicerhaart, where he worked for around three years, initially as a digital marketing assistant before working his way up to digital marketing manager.

OMS said the appointment was to support “growing intermediary demand” and Wade’s expertise in digital lead generation, customer engagement, and broker support makes him a valuable addition to the team.

In his role as non-executive director, Allen will sit on OMS’ board and will “help steer the company’s expansion into new market segments and technological advancements”.

Allen has been working with OMS as an external consultant for around two years, helping implement ISO27001, enhancing the firm’s security framework and governance and ensuring the mortgage originations platform hits high industry standards.

He has worked in the lending sector for over 25 years, holding senior roles at Largemortgageloans.com, Vida Homeloans, Lloyds Banking Group and Platform.

Dale Jannels, CEO of OMS, said: “Nick has been instrumental in the development of our originations platform, and we’re delighted to welcome him onto the board as we enter our next growth phase. His insight and experience will be invaluable as we evolve our offering and continue supporting brokers with cutting-edge technology.

“We’re also thrilled to have Shey on board. His expertise in marketing and broker support, along with his deep understanding of lender and intermediary relationships, will be key in helping us expand our footprint and deliver outstanding service.”

Earlier this year, the firm launched a pilot for a second charge sourcing platform.