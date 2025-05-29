OneDome to buy digital broker Better.co.uk – report

OneDome has agreed to acquire digital mortgage broker Better.co.uk, formerly known as Trussle.

First reported by Sky News, OneDome said the acquisition would mark another “major milestone in our mission to create a faster, more connected, and less stressful home buying experience for everyone”.

The combined group aims to facilitate over £3.5bn in annual mortgage lending and process around 1,100 property transactions per month.

OneDome said it would support customers through a network of over 105 expert mortgage advisers and would have a workforce of around 230 property professionals.

The firm said this was the latest in a number of strategic acquisitions, having bought specialist mortgage broker CMME in 2020, Coreco in 2023 and Nethouseprices in 2021.

OneDome said each acquisition would bring it closer to its goal of facilitating one in 10 housing transactions in the UK within five years.

The company added that the Trussle acquisition would allow it offer more mortgage choice through a wider adviser network, faster decisions from integrated digital tools and a joined-up journey, bringing together property search, mortgage, conveyancing and moving services.

Babek Ismayil, founder and CEO of OneDome, said: “This acquisition brings us one step closer to transforming the way people buy and finance homes in the UK. Trussle’s values and technology perfectly align with our vision to make home buying simpler, faster, and more transparent.”

Better.co.uk was founded in 2015, initially trading as Trussle, with its first submission taking place in 2016.

The company became directly authorised as a mortgage broker by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in 2020, having been an appointed representative of the Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB).

US homeownership start-up Better agreed to acquire Trussle in 2021 with an expected valuation of almost $8bn, becoming Better.co.uk in 2022.