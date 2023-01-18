Online broker Trussle rebrands as Better.co.uk 

Online mortgage broker Trussle has rebranded as Better.co.uk. The company, launched in 2015, was the UK’s first digital-led mortgage broker and said that the rebranding was part of Better’s international expansion and an attempt to establish the firm as the country’s leading independent mortgage broker.

Trussle was acquired by The Better Mortgage Corporation in 2021. Better is a US company which operates an online platform for mortgage origination and further real estate services. It was founded in 2014 by CEO Vishal Garg and claims to have has arranged over $100bn of mortgages to customers in the US.

Tessa Skot, president and COO of Better.co.uk, said: “With mortgages now more expensive than they have been for over a decade, Better.co.uk is on a mission to save our customers money every month on their mortgage payments.

“Our online technology makes it easy for people to see how much they can borrow and how much they will pay, and we provide a fee-free service so we can complete your mortgage for you with as little fuss as possible.

“With access to 100-plus lenders and 90,000 mortgage products, the team at Better.co.uk have helped thousands of customers save thousands of pounds every year.

“Those savings apply whether you are one of the 3-400,000 first-time buyers in the UK or the 1.8 million mortgage holders who will be looking for a new deal this year.”