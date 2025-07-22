Cleverly named Shadow Housing Secretary in Tory reshuffle

James Cleverly has been appointed Shadow Housing Secretary by the Conservative Party, it has been reported, replacing Kevin Hollinrake.

Hollinrake is expected to become the chair of the Conservative Party, while Nigel Huddleston, the current chair, will become the Shadow Culture Secretary.

Cleverly was the Home Secretary between 2023 and 2024 when the Conservatives were in power, and was reappointed to the role after he was re-elected as an MP in the general election.

He then ran for leader of the Conservative Party and took on a backbench role.

It has been reported that he will focus on keeping council tax low and increasing housebuilding targets.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch is reshuffling her senior cabinet, and earlier today, the Shadow Health Secretary Ed Argar stepped down due to a health scare.