TMG hires Berry as head of sales and recruitment and opens new headquarters

TMG Mortgage Network has appointed Stevie Berry as its head of sales and recruitment, while investing in its growth.

Berry joins from Stonebridge, where she was the national recruitment manager for around a year.

She was also at The Openwork Partnership for almost two years as its partnership recruitment manager, and before that was at Embrace Financial Services for nearly two years as financial services manager.

She also worked at Connect Mortgages for around three years, with her last role being head of direct sales.

Berry is also a qualified mortgage adviser.

At TMG Mortgage Network, she will support the organisation’s appointed representatives (ARs), leading the recruitment and onboarding of new firms.

Berry will also be key in the upcoming launch of its new AR proposition, TMG Mortgage Network said, which is designed to provide hands-on support, smarter systems and a growth partnership model.

Scott Thorpe, CEO of TMG Mortgage Network, said: “Stevie’s reputation precedes her – she understands what good looks like when it comes to recruiting quality advisers and AR firms. Her appointment underlines our commitment to providing the highest levels of value, support, and opportunity to our network members.

“We’re not chasing numbers; we’re building a community of high-performing firms with the tools, tech, and training to thrive.”

Berry added: “I’m thrilled to be joining TMG at such an exciting time. The culture here is truly adviser-first, and that aligns perfectly with how I believe recruitment and network support should be done.

“I’m looking forward to building strong relationships, delivering real value to firms, and helping grow something special – with quality always at the heart.”

TMG Mortgage Network said this appointment was a sign of it scaling in the right way, focusing on quality over quantity.

New headquarters for TMG Mortgage Network

The firm has also purchased a new head office in Bridgegate, Rotherham, which it said demonstrated its long-term commitment to the business and the regeneration of the local community.

The headquarters are based in a former Co-op Bank in Rotherham’s town centre. As an employer of 25 staff in Bridgegate, the firm said it was a key employer and wanted to invest in the town and its people.

Thorpe added: “This is where it all began for me. I’m born and bred in Rotherham – so to buy a building like this in the middle of our town and give it [a] new purpose means a lot, both professionally and personally.

“I want us to be thriving here in 20 years’ time. This isn’t just about TMG’s growth – it’s about using that growth to create lasting local opportunity. We’re building something sustainable, something rooted, and something that gives back to the community that shaped us.”

Earlier this year, Catalyst Property Finance was appointed to TMG Mortgage Network’s panel.