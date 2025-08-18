TMG Mortgage Network hires Belton

TMG Mortgage Network will appoint Danny Belton (pictured) as its head of TMG Club and partner strategy.

Belton’s role will focus on “strengthening relationships with lenders, providers, and strategic partners”, which in turn will give them “greater access” to TMG Mortgage Network’s membership base and enhance collaboration across the network.

Belton has been running DB Consultancy for nearly a year, and before that, he was head of lending at Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) for just under two years.

Before that, he spent over 35 years at Legal & General (L&G), most recently as head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club.

The firm said that with Belton at the helm of strategic partnerships and relations, it was poised to “expand its partner ecosystem, strengthen collaboration across the industry, and cement its position as one of the UK’s most forward-thinking mortgage networks”.

Scott Thorpe, CEO of TMG Mortgage Network, said: “This is the biggest hire in our history – and for good reason. Danny is a proven industry leader who understands both the lender and adviser world inside out. His appointment is a huge statement of intent for TMG as we continue to innovate, grow, and give our members an edge in a competitive market.”

Belton commented: “TMG’s energy, ambition, and member-first approach really stood out to me. This is a business that isn’t just talking about change – it’s delivering it. I’m excited to bring my experience into play, building stronger relationships with lenders, providers, and strategic partners, expanding opportunities for our members, and making sure TMG remains the most progressive and collaborative network in the market.”

TMG Mortgage Network has been growing its team, hiring Stevie Berry as its head of sales and recruitment and Graham Bradley as its chief compliance and innovation officer. It has also invested in new headquarters.