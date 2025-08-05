Create Account
TMG makes Bradley chief compliance and innovation officer

TMG Mortgage Network has appointed Graham Bradley (pictured) to the newly created role of chief compliance and innovation officer (CCIO).

Bradley was previously the appointed representative (AR) oversight manager for the firm, having held the role for around a year.

Prior to that, he worked for approximately five years at Finance Advice Group, most recently as the deputy compliance officer. Before that, he worked at Lloyds Bank for over 10 years.

TMG Mortgage Network said the CCIO role fuses “regulatory knowledge and AI-driven innovation” to “ensure that compliance both protects the business and empowers growth”.

The firm continued on to say that by embedding artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology into the network, it is aiming to be the “most modern and scalable mortgage network”, while keeping brokers, customers, and compliance “at the heart of the process”.

Scott Thorpe, CEO of TMG Mortgage Network, said: “This is what a modern network looks like: smart, agile, and driven by people who understand both the rules and the real world.”

TMG Mortgage Network has been growing its firm, having recently hired Stevie Berry as its head of sales and recruitment.

