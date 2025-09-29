Recognise Bank hires four lending managers

Recognise Bank has brought on four lending managers to its sales team, expanding its geographical reach across England, Wales and mainland Scotland.

Luke Beirne joins as senior lending manager, with Richard Winston, Ryan Kelly and Tom Ravenscroft joining as lending managers.

They will work directly with brokers to support new business enquiries, structure deals and guide cases to completion.

Beirne previously worked at Ashman Finance for around three years. Before that, he was a lending manager at Aldermore Bank for around seven years.

Winston was most recently a relationship manager at Signature Property Finance for nearly a year. Before that, he was a relationship director at Cynergy Bank.

Kelly was most recently at Finance 4 Business for around a decade, working his way up from administrative assistant to case manager and then commercial finance adviser.

Ravenscroft was at Thomas Honour Mortgage Services between 2022 and 2025, first as a trainee mortgage adviser and then as a mortgage adviser. Prior to that, he spent around three years at Nationwide, first as a member services representative and then as a financial crime analyst.

Caroline Luxmore, chief commercial officer at Recognise Bank, said: “These lending manager appointments mark a significant period of growth for the bank and means our lending team has grown by 66% in the last six months. With our broker panel growing by over 300% in the same period, these appointments enable us to support more brokers and their clients around the country.

“Luke, Richard, Ryan and Tom all bring with them a huge amount of sector and market experience, which complements our existing team and expands our geographical reach. We’re excited to have them on board, and they will be pivotal as we develop our lending proposition.”

Recognise Bank recently appointed Tristan Mahoney as its CFO to succeed Marina Gosling.