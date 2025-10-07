Barclays ups rates; TMW adds deals to limited company BTL range – round-up

Barclays has increased a range of residential purchase-only rates, with pricing starting from 4.19%.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate with an £899 fee at 85% loan to value (LTV) will rise to 4.19%, while its no-fee version will go up to 4.43%.

Going up to 90% LTV, its premier two-year fixed rate with an £899 fee will be priced at 4.34% and its two-year fixed rate with an £899 fee will be 4.35%.

The no-fee option at 90% LTV will come to 4.55%.

At 95% LTV, the firm’s no-fee two-year fixed rate will rise to 4.92% and its five-year fixed zero-fee option will come to 4.87%.

Barclays’ Green Home two-year fixed rate with an £899 fee at 85% LTV will come to 4.09%, while its no-fee option will come to 4.45%.

Earlier this week, the bank made several changes to its self-employed, interest-only and buy-to-let (BTL) criteria to allow customers to borrow more.

TMW widens limited company BTL range

The Mortgage Works (TMW) is adding free legals and house of multiple occupation (HMO) products to its limited company range, starting from 3.99%.

The free legals products in its limited company range include a two-year fixed remortgage-only rate at 3.99% up to 75% LTV with a 3% fee. The no-fee version at the same LTV tier is 5.64%.

Its five-year fixed remortgage-only rate at 75% LTV with a 3% fee comes to 4.57%, while its no-fee version is 5.29%.

The free legals products come with free valuations and free standard legals.

The HMO products include a two-year fixed rate up to 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee at 5.34%, and its five-year fixed rate equivalent is 5.39%. The deals can be used for purchase, remortgage and further advance.

Joe Avarne, senior manager at TMW, said: “We have been supporting limited company landlords for nearly eight years, and our offering continues to evolve to meet landlord needs. These latest changes broaden our product range and give landlords further choice in what is an ever-growing limited company buy-to-let market and put TMW front of mind for landlords looking to remortgage to a new lender.”