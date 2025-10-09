Economy has emotional impact on people’s financial decisions, AMI’s Viewpoint reveals

The economic climate has an emotional influence over three-quarters of people when they are making a financial decision, an industry study revealed.

Early insights from the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI’s) Protection Viewpoint for 2025, polling 3,000 people, found that the economy affected people’s response to risk.

As well as the 78% who said they were emotionally impacted by the economic climate when making financial decisions, 51% admitted that this had a “big impact” on them.

The AMI’s research found that life stages were also a factor, with younger people feeling the strain more, as shown by the 82% of Gen Z respondents and the 85% of millennials who were impacted.

Some 83% of mortgage holders said the economy affected their financial decision-making, while 54% said the impact was “big”.

Further, 87% of parents with children under the age of 18 felt the pressure and 63% said this had a big impact on them.

Renters showed higher stress than homeowners, with 57% of renters saying the economic landscape had a “big impact” on them, compared to 48% of homeowners.

AMI’s Protection Viewpoint will launch on 5 November and explore how financial and economic pressures influence the behaviour of consumers.

It has been developed with The Exeter, L&G and Royal London, and also looks at the consumer buying journey, the role of social media and technology in protection.

A 32-year-old female homeowner from North West England and a participant in the AMI’s qualitative research said: “I feel anxious. I don’t know how things will be in 12 months’ time. I am part-time after having children and my partner is full-time. Bills are going up, but our wages are not going up in line with these extra expenses, as well as having the cost of two children now.”

Stephanie Charman, chief executive of AMI, said: “Our Protection Viewpoint launch is all about turning insight into action. These initial findings from our 2025 study show clearly that age and life stage play a huge role in how people navigate economic uncertainty, and that both emotional and practical factors shape their financial decisions. This reinforces the critical importance of the role of protection and delivering advice that really meets people where they are, helping them feel confident about the future.

“Our launch event, on 5 November, is open to the whole industry and is a fantastic opportunity to hear directly from consumers, explore the latest trends, and reflect on key lessons from the past six years. Most importantly, it’s about taking these insights and translating them into action, giving advisers, distribution partners and protection providers practical tools to make a real difference to support the future of the protection market.”