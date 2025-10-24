Create Account
West Brom BS trims mortgage rates

West Brom BS trims mortgage rates
October 24, 2025
October 24, 2025
West Brom Building Society has lowered mortgage rates for first-time buyers, homemovers and remortgage customers.

Cuts of up to 0.24% have been made to three- and five-year fixes. 

For first-time buyers and homemovers, West Brom Building Society has cut the rate of its five-year fix at 95% loan to value (LTV) with no fee to 4.84%, and for the three-year fix at the same tier, the product fee has been lowered to £499 with a rate of 4.79%. 

The mutual said these changes put the lender among one of the more competitive options for small deposit borrowers. 

For remortgaging, West Brom Building Society has launched a three-year fix at 75% LTV with no fee, priced at 4.35% with £500 cashback. Rates have also been reduced on three-year fixes at 80% and 90% LTV. 

John Phillips, product manager at West Brom Building Society, said: “By reducing these rates and launching new products, we’re helping customers find the right deal for their needs, particularly those who prefer the stability of a five-year fix. We want to make sure borrowers can access great-value products that fit their circumstances. 

“Our latest reductions show our commitment to helping first-time buyers with smaller deposits and continuing to offer great value to homeowners looking to remortgage. We listen closely to feedback from our broker partners, and remain focused on delivering good value to customers.” 

Earlier this month, the mutual lowered purchase and remortgage rates.

