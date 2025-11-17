The Mortgage Mum launches YouTube series aimed at FTBs

Broker firm The Mortgage Mum will host a series on YouTube that aims to deepen first-time buyers’ understanding of the mortgage industry and unpack the lender innovations available to them.

The On The Ladder series will be unveiled on The Mortgage Mum’s YouTube channel at 10am on Monday 24 November.

Episodes of the series have been designed to centre on specific rungs of the housing ladder. Their focuses include advice for negotiating, new-build incentives, the legal process, lender-led affordability boosts, deposit routes – including low-deposit offerings – and 100% and family-supported mortgages.

Alongside Gemma Bennett, senior adviser at The Mortgage Mum, the episodes will also feature the thoughts of mortgage advisers, solicitors, estate agents and sector specialists.

Sarah Tucker (pictured), co-founder and CEO of The Mortgage Mum, said that lenders have “innovated significantly over the last 18 months, but the average first-time buyer has no idea these solutions exist”.

Tucker added: “Consumers are getting their information from headlines, soundbites and social media. As an industry, we have a responsibility to communicate clearly. This series brings the right voices into the room – advisers, lenders, estate agents, solicitors – and speaks in a way the public can actually understand.”