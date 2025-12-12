Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/12/2025

News that Kent Reliance will be stopping new lending from next week was most popular with our readers this week.

Our exclusive interview with OneDome CEO Babek Ismayil and blogs looking at the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the mortgage sector and digitalisation in the conveyancing sector also ranked highly.

Research from Santander talking to customers on attitudes towards brokers was also popular and showed that nearly two-thirds said they wouldn’t go through the home buying process without a broker.

 

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries to stop new lending next week

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

OneDome eyeing 120,000 transactions a year with growth via recruitment and acquisition, CEO says

Land Registry makes more information available to speed up conveyancing

The AI revolution in mortgages: Feasibility, timelines, and safeguarding broker roles – Part 1 – Flavin

Connecting lenders and conveyancers through modern, collaborative technology has to be the way – Bennett OBE

Nearly two-thirds of borrowers say brokers are vital to get through home buying process, survey finds

FCA to publish next steps for Mortgage Rule Review this month

NatWest and Barclays slash rates as price war heats up – round-up

Sesame Network brings on Hoare as growth consultant

FCA to give start-ups provisional licences to overcome authorisation barriers

 

