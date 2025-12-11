FCA to publish next steps for Mortgage Rule Review this month

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is expected to announce the timeline and next steps for the Mortgage Rule Review this month, it has said.

The regulator published its Regulatory Initiatives Grid today to provide a “clear view of upcoming changes”, aiming to help firms plan effectively and establish a “stable regulatory environment to support growth”.

The FCA will also publish a formal consultation on updates to the Consumer Duty by the middle of 2026 and consult on the applications and requirements of the duty through distribution chains in the first half of the year.

A consultation paper on implementing an amendment of the loan-to-income (LTI) flow limit is expected in the first quarter of 2026, and based on responses, recommendations will be introduced in the second half of the year.

Additionally, it will publish the interim report on its Pure Protection Market Study early next year.

The regulator also plans to release the open finance road map before March and the statutory instrument for open banking by the end of 2026.

Further, it has set out to publish a policy statement and consultation on modernising the redress framework, in conjunction with the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), in the first half of the year.

Today, it released a joint statement with the FOS on targeted support and how the FOS will assess complaints. The targeted support framework expects firms to create ready-made suggestions for consumers in particular circumstances where relevant, and with particular characteristics. This will not involve ongoing suitability assessments.

A policy statement on non-financial misconduct in financial services firms is also expected this month.

The FCA said there were 124 live initiatives in its two-year timeline, a 13% reduction from the previous edition.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: “We remain committed to delivering at pace while ensuring agility. By reducing the overall number of initiatives and working together, we aim to advance regulatory objectives, support growth and strengthen the UK’s position as a global financial centre.”

Sam Woods, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), said: “The grid demonstrates our commitment to growth, built on a foundation of financial stability. It sets out measures to streamline regulation and harness innovation.”