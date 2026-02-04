Twenty7tec launches tool for lenders to track adviser behaviour and product trends

Twenty7tec has launched a data analytics platform called Insight Pro, to give lenders and financial services providers insight into adviser behaviour.

The platform has been developed on scalable, cloud-native infrastructure and features management-ready reporting, self-service data and insight, which has been supported by artificial intelligence (AI).

It also has natural language querying to allow users to produce insights and visualisations without the need for technical expertise.

Insight Pro launched last month and captures real-term services carried out by mortgage advisers on the Twenty7tec platform and connects this with data on property characteristics, affordability and lender criteria.

This will give lenders and providers insight into how products are performing and why.

It has 450 data fields and new affordability and criteria datasets to deliver a deeper analysis of demand, capacity and market opportunities.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 6 – Busy lives, bigger pressures: why switching off matters more than ever Sponsored by Aldermore

Insight Pro also has live, configurable dashboards that update instantly as filters and inputs are refined, so users can define, test and adapt analysis in real time. It provides alerts so teams can track changes in demand, product performance and competitor activity instantly.

The platform is available in multiple tiers, including Lite, Essential, Advanced and Enterprise, and is accessible on enquiry.

Insight Pro was developed to enable faster, more informed product development, pricing strategy and market positioning, to help lenders and providers react to changes in the market.

Nakita Moss, head of lender at Twenty7tec, said: “Twenty7tec has long been known for providing meaningful market insight, but Insight Pro takes that capability to a completely new level. It gives lenders the richer, faster and more detailed view of adviser behaviour they have been asking for, so they can understand not just what is happening in the market, but the drivers behind it.

“With deeper data, stronger context and real-time responsiveness, lenders can make more confident decisions around product strategy, pricing and proposition development at pace.”

In December, the firm strengthened its relationship with SmartSearch by expanding their ID verification services.